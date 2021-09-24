Biden administration defends booster shot decision amid confusion

The Biden administration spent Friday morning trying to clear up confusion about who should receive a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot after days of back-and-forth debate between federal officials and their independent advisers.

Varying decisions in the multistep process leading up to permission for a third shot created puzzlement but ultimately aligns the two leading public health agencies with the White House's goal of providing boosters to the majority of Americans.

In a very rare move just before 1 a.m. on Friday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky deviated from her vaccine advisers' recommendations on who should and should not receive a third Pfizer COVID-19 shot.

She said the population receiving boosters may include adults at high risk of contracting COVID-19 due to their professions or institutional settings once they are six months past the date of their original vaccination series. Others who can get a third dose include people 65 years and older, and those who are 18 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions.

That comes after two separate conclusions by the Food and Drug Administration and its independent advisers.