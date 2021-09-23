PepsiCo’s vow to curb plastics use raises hopes for more action

PepsiCo Inc.’s agreement to halve its use of certain plastics is a victory for environmental, social and governance-oriented investors and may bolster support for state and federal legislation to curb single-use packaging, advocates say.

The maker of its namesake soda and Lay’s potato chips said it will slash use of virgin nonrenewable plastic by 50 percent per serving across its global food and beverage portfolio by decade’s end. The company and rival Mondelez International Inc. committed to reducing plastic use in March, but PepsiCo didn’t say by how much until last week.

Virgin nonrenewable typically means plastic made with chemicals produced from fossil fuels, often for single-use packaging. Environmentalists say the material rarely gets properly recycled. Instead, it breaks up into smaller and smaller pieces, eventually becoming microplastics that absorb other pollutants and enter the global food supply chain.

PepsiCo said it will accomplish its target by using 50 percent recycled content in its plastic packaging and expanding its SodaStream and other product lines with little or no single-use packaging. The company projects that expansion of SodaStream, which sells carbonization systems that allow consumers to make soda at home, will avoid the use of 200 billion plastic bottles by 2030 while helping consumers reduce their carbon footprint.

Altogether, the changes would represent a 20 percent reduction to total virgin nonrenewable plastic use across PepsiCo’s brands, or about 460,000 tons of plastic, according to As You Sow, the group that pressured the beverage and snack company to act.