Pentagon watchdog rebuts critics of JEDI contract probe

The Defense Department’s acting inspector general is pushing back against politically charged criticism that his office mishandled a 2020 probe of alleged corruption in a $10 billion Pentagon cloud computing contract.

The IG had looked into allegations of corruption in the process of choosing a contractor for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, award, including charges that the Pentagon favored one bidder in particular, Amazon Web Services. The IG’s review found no conflicts or biases affected the decision.

Microsoft, not Amazon, won that 2019 bid, and the program has since been replaced by another competition for Pentagon cloud computing. Nonetheless, a chorus of Republican lawmakers continues to assail both the original contracting process and the watchdog’s subsequent exoneration of Pentagon officials.

Now Sean O’Donnell, the acting Pentagon IG, has issued a rebuttal in the form of a Sept. 15 letter to Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, who had written O’Donnell on Aug. 31 and accused his office of “unacceptable” conduct in its review.

O’Donnell, in his new letter, told Grassley that “the information forming the basis of your correspondence lacks important context and objectivity.”