Quick: Name the person who helped desegregate Washington, D.C., in the 1940s, was close friends with Eleanor Roosevelt, influenced the legal strategies of Thurgood Marshall and Ruth Bader Ginsburg as they prepped landmark Supreme Court cases, was a co-founder of the National Organization for Women and was the first Black woman ordained as an Episcopal priest.

No one coming to mind? Lucky, then, that “RBG” filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen are out with their latest documentary “My Name Is Pauli Murray.”

“We learned about Pauli Murray toward the end of our editing process on ‘RBG’ for the simple fact that Ruth Bader Ginsburg put, as a young lawyer, Pauli’s name on the very first brief she ever wrote before the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing for gender equality. Not because Pauli was literally a participant in that case, but because the idea that RBG was advancing in that brief, that the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment could secure gender equality, was actually an idea that had come from Pauli Murray,” Cohen said in an interview she and West did in conjunction with the movie’s release in theaters on Sept. 17.

As the two began looking into who this person was, “what we learned blew us away,” Cohen said. Here was a Black woman who was gender fluid before that was part of the vocabulary, a person sometimes decades ahead in public arguments and activism on civil and gender rights, and who spent the better part of 50 years in the arena on behalf of those issues.

When they told Ginsburg, the subject of their Oscar-nominated 2018 documentary “RBG,” about their plans, the justice said “fantastic” and agreed to another sit-down with the two for the Murray project.