Infrastructure vote suspense prompts worries about highway bill

Lawmakers are scrambling to come up with a Plan B to allow federal highway and transit spending to continue if the Senate bipartisan infrastructure agreement is not passed by the House before the law authorizing that spending expires Sept. 30.

House Democratic leaders say they still plan to bring the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which includes language reauthorizing federal highway and transit programs, to the floor on Sept. 27.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer said the vote could be Monday or Tuesday. But the bill’s fate is in question because of a standoff between Democratic moderates and progressives over that bill and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation measure.

Moderates are threatening to withhold support on the larger bill if they don’t get their Sept. 27 vote. Progressives are threatening to vote against the infrastructure plan until that larger measure passes both the House and Senate.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, however, remained bullish late Wednesday. “We are on schedule,” she said. “And we’re calm and everybody’s good and our work’s almost done.”