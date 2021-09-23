House Democrats ready reconciliation package for floor vote next week

House Democratic leaders are scrambling to ready a sweeping budget reconciliation package of safety net program expansions, tax breaks for families and renewable energy incentives and tax increases on wealthy individuals and corporations for a floor vote next week.

That ambitious timeframe, if it holds, would line up the multitrillion-dollar reconciliation bill with a vote on a smaller bipartisan infrastructure measure that may otherwise be defeated.

But leadership’s effort to fulfill separate commitments made to the moderate and progressive wings of the party on the two parts of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda may backfire, resulting in an embarrassing schedule reversal or floor defeat they’re currently trying to avoid.

House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., informed panel members Thursday that they'd meet to package together the recommendations from 13 other House committees on Saturday, in order to get the combined measure to the Rules Committee.

The Budget Committee's role is procedural, mostly stapling the various committee submissions together and giving the minority a chance to weigh in with nonbinding motions, but a necessary step in the process. The Rules Committee is where major changes to the reconciliation bill could take place.