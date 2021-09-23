Biden meetings don’t stabilize Democrats’ economic agenda

President Joe Biden held a series of meetings Wednesday with key Democratic lawmakers in an effort to get his economic agenda back on track, but the sessions with leadership, moderates and progressives produced no signs of a major breakthrough.

Most crucially, the president didn't resolve the immediate issue dividing Democrats — the timing of passing the first of the two pieces of his economic agenda.

A solution to the standoff would need to occur before Monday, when the House is scheduled to consider that first piece — a Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill containing $550 billion in new spending on roads, bridges, transit, broadband and water infrastructure.

Progressives have threatened to vote down the infrastructure bill because they don’t want to send it to Biden until both chambers also pass the second piece — a sweeping social spending and tax bill that could provide as much as $3.5 trillion in additional new spending. Democrats are planning to pass that measure without Republican help through the budget reconciliation process. That means they can’t afford a single party defection in the Senate or more than three in the House.

House moderates secured a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi last month to bring the infrastructure bill to the floor on Sept. 27. But progressives say that violates a previous agreement they made with Pelosi, the Senate and the White House to ensure that the infrastructure bill is not sent to Biden’s desk before the reconciliation package passes both chambers.