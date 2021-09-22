What I learned from getting a breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Symptomatic COVID-19 after vaccination is extremely rare, especially when you’re relatively young and healthy. After a year and a half of reporting on and successfully avoiding this virus, I convinced myself there was little chance I would get infected.

But after my husband and I drove to the beach in late August, he tested positive, with obvious symptoms: a hacking cough, no sense of smell, a high fever. He spent a week sick in bed while I surprisingly felt fine. For this, I thanked my two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. He’d received the Johnson & Johnson shot, and studies show the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines provide stronger protection against breakthrough cases than the one-shot vaccine does.

I hoped I had dodged the virus entirely. It’s more difficult to catch the virus from a person with a breakthrough case because their viral load is much smaller.

But sure enough, after a week, my head started pounding. Then came the fever, then the exhaustion, and then the outcome I’d tried so hard to escape: a positive COVID-19 test result.

A post-vaccination COVID-19 infection is considered “mild” until you go to the hospital or require oxygen. But there’s a wide range between an asymptomatic case and going to the emergency room. It was more difficult than I imagined to navigate an in-between case. Here is some of what I learned.