House defense policy debate underway

The House began voting on amendments to the annual defense policy bill Wednesday, taking up six measures lawmakers debated the previous evening.

Members have more than 400 amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act to consider, but only 20 of those will be debated on the floor. The vast majority will be grouped into four en bloc packages, likely signaling a lack of controversy or disagreement about them.

The House approved by voice vote the first en bloc package. Among the amendments was one introduced by Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., that would require the secretary of Defense to try to recover the aircraft that the U.S. provided to the Afghan Security Forces, many of which were flown out of the country as the Taliban seized control in August. Another, authored by Jason Crow, D-Colo., would authorize the creation of a memorial for veterans of the Global War on Terror on the National Mall.

With only one vote series scheduled for Wednesday, it looks like a vote on final passage won’t happen until Thursday at the earliest.

The six amendments receiving votes Wednesday include a measure sponsored by Michigan Democrat Elissa Slotkin that would require training for Defense Department medical providers on the likely health effects of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS. The chemical was used extensively on many military bases in firefighting foam, creating potential health issues for those exposed and necessitating extensive clean up efforts. The measure was adopted 236-186.