FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 booster for people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday night for people most vulnerable to COVID-19.

The FDA amended the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine to allow for boosters six months after initial vaccination for people 65 years of age and older, people 18 and older at risk of getting severe COVID-19 due to their medical history and people at high risk of exposure through a job or institution.

“After considering the totality of the available scientific evidence and the deliberations of our advisory committee of independent, external experts, the FDA amended the EUA for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to allow for a booster dose in certain populations such as health care workers, teachers and day care staff, grocery workers and those in homeless shelters or prisons, among others,” said acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock in a statement.

Woodcock added that the FDA would continue to evaluate the need for boosters as the pandemic evolves and would keep the public informed.

The vaccine has already been fully approved by the FDA for two doses.