Ethiopia violence stokes alarm in Washington about civil war

The worsening conflict in Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous country, is raising alarms in the White House and on Capitol Hill over humanitarian fallout, including the growing risk of mass starvation and even a full-fledged civil war that could destabilize an entire region.

Some 1 million people in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray area are experiencing famine-like conditions, and an estimated 5.2 million of the region’s 6 million people need some form of humanitarian aid, according to the U.S. Agency for International Development. But the delivery of food, medicine and fuel supplies is being blocked by the government of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who last month exhorted civilians to join the army’s mass recruitment drive in the fight against Tigrayan rebel forces.

President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order establishing, but not yet imposing, a new sanctions regime specific to Ethiopia. The order opens the door to the imposition of travel bans and asset freezes on individuals and entities that are prolonging the fighting, blocking efforts to reach a ceasefire or obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid. The order covers members of the central Ethiopian government and army; the neighboring Eritrean government, which has allied with Abiy; the Tigray People’s Liberation Front; and the regional government of Amhara, where fighting has spread to.

Biden’s executive order is supported by Democrats and Republicans alike in Congress.

“More reports are emerging detailing heinous accounts of rape, sexual violence, extra judicial killings, torture and discoveries of detention camps and mass graves,” House Foreign Affairs ranking member Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said in a statement. “There must be accountability for these egregious acts and I support the Biden administration’s new executive order.”