President Joe Biden formally announced the U.S. commitment to donate 500 million additional doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine as part of a U.S.-hosted global vaccine summit Wednesday, but other world leaders say donations alone won’t be enough without waiving intellectual property protections.

Biden opened the summit from the White House complex Wednesday, which was held virtually on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

“This is another half a billion doses that will all be shipped by this time next year. And it brings our total commitment … of donated vaccines to over 1.1 billion vaccines to be donated,” the president said. “Put another way, for every one shot we’ve administered to date in America, we have now committed to do three shots to the rest of the world.”

After Biden’s remarks, the White House press corps departed, but other world leaders went on to say the commitments from wealthy nations must go far beyond vaccine donations.

For instance, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa applauded Biden for hosting Wednesday’s summit and for U.S. contributions to the global vaccination effort, but he pressed for the international community to grant a waiver of intellectual property provisions.