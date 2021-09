(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday plants one of more than 660,000 flags to honor and remember the Americans who have died due to COVID-19.

The public art installation, called "In America: Remember", is on display on the National Mall through Oct. 3.

Reps. Jim Himes, D-Conn., center, Mark Takano, D-Calif., left, and Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., also appear.