Insurers see long-awaited innovations taking hold in pandemic

Robert Passmore has been waiting for usage-based insurance and “telematics” to have their moment in auto coverage for 15 years.

“It’s always predicted that the big boom is coming right around the corner,” said the assistant vice president of personal lines at the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, referring to telematics, the technology used by insurers to measure driving behavior, or innovations like per-mile insurance. “But we never quite got there.”

That may be changing, thanks to shifting consumer needs and driving habits that are partly due to the pandemic.

According to Passmore, COVID-19 has brought with it disruptions to the normally staid auto insurance sector. Chief among the disruptors are insurtech — that’s short for insurance technology — firms, which are rethinking coverage and putting a new spin on old concepts.

Usage-based insurance, in which rates are dependent on miles driven, and telematics have been around for more than two decades, Passmore said. As early as 1998, Progressive Corp. offered consumers a telematics program that used GPS to measure mileage, rewarding safe drivers with lower premiums.