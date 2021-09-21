House prepares for abortion fight

Tensions between Democrats and Republicans over an abortion rights bill that the House is teeing up for a vote this week are rising in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to let Texas essentially ban most abortions for now and its agreement to hear oral arguments in another major abortion case in December.

The chamber is expected later this week, likely Friday, to pass the bill that would protect access to abortion and the ability of providers to perform them.

Both sides of the abortion debate have been energized by the implementation of the Texas abortion ban that prohibits almost all abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. The law also includes unique language allowing anyone who assisted in an abortion to be sued in any Texas court. It does not include exceptions for rape or incest.

The White House announced Monday that it will back the abortion bill, citing the Texas law.

“In the wake of Texas’ unprecedented attack, it has never been more important to codify this constitutional right and to strengthen health care access for all women, regardless of where they live,” the statement reads.