House poised to vote on hundreds of amendments to defense bill

When the House debates its defense authorization bill starting Tuesday night, it plans to consider 476 amendments on everything from the proper level of U.S. defense spending to how best to handle the Afghanistan war's fallout.

The House will consider, and probably reject, proposals to cut the amount of spending authorized in the bill.

But other votes, in some cases closer ones, will take place on amendments to streamline the processing of Afghan refugees, to tighten restrictions on top Pentagon officials who become lobbyists and to impose U.S. government sanctions on those who harm or kill journalists.

The list of amendments appears to be shorn of most if not all GOP proposals that had been filed with the Rules Committee to try to overturn federal vaccine mandates, to block diversity training in the military and to remove a provision in the bill requiring women to sign up with the Selective Service for a potential future military draft.

But there are still plenty of other issues for the House to wade through.