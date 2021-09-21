Democrats still feuding as infrastructure deadline nears

As the House approaches a Monday deadline to vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, moderate and progressive Democrats are each holding a hostage.

Progressives say they won’t back the Senate-passed infrastructure bill, which includes $550 billion in new spending, unless the larger, Democratic-driven $3.5 trillion reconciliation package passes first.

Moderates, meanwhile, say they won’t support the reconciliation measure unless the bipartisan infrastructure bill passes on Monday as scheduled.

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said Tuesday that a majority of her 95-member group remains ready to vote against the Senate-passed infrastructure bill, negotiated mostly by centrists from both parties, if leadership sends it to the floor Monday. The reconciliation package containing the rest of Democrats’ economic priorities is not expected to be finished by then.

“We’re passing both of them at the same time,” Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., the CPC’s deputy chair, said. “That's been the plan all along. I didn't hear any big changes from the speaker. We're still working on timing on everything.” ​​