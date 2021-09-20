Congress needs to increase my taxes

Our tax code is one of the biggest scams in America, and the wealthy have been taking advantage of it for years. The worst part of this scam is that it is all legal. I would know because my family benefits from it.

My story could only have been written in America. I grew up on a family farm that went bankrupt and was repossessed. I took out loans, went to graduate school and started a small business. Over the course of 30 years, with a lot of hard work and a good deal of luck, that small business turned into a company with an annual revenue of more than $5 billion. Along the way, we created tens of thousands of good jobs for Americans, and I have enjoyed a measure of financial success I could not have imagined when growing up on that farm.

In America, my story is possible, but it is growing more improbable in large part because our tax system has grown more and more unequal. How is it that a coffee shop barista pays 12 percent in taxes a year when Elon Musk paid less than 3 percent? How is the America that sent the first man to the moon the same America that has the largest gap in wealth between the rich and the poor? I’ve seen both ends of the spectrum, and the disparity boggles my mind.

The search for the source of this inequity stops in the halls of Congress. The 2017 tax breaks engineered by Donald Trump and the Republican Party marked some of the darkest days in the fight for tax fairness. Follow the data: Most of those tax breaks went to the wealthiest families and corporations in America and left many Americans wondering if they would ever see any benefit from this trillion-dollar scam.

The tax breaks also decimated revenue for the federal government. Roads in America are crumbling, and our children are drinking poisoned water in part because America’s billionaires and millionaires are not paying their fair share.