Biden heads to New York to reassure at the United Nations

President Joe Biden arrives in New York for United Nations General Assembly meetings Monday evening in the role of fence-mender-in-chief, needing to reassure the world about America's leadership at the end of a turbulent late summer.

The August conclusion of the U.S. withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan allowed Taliban forces to sweep to power across the country far more quickly than the U.S. anticipated. The Pentagon admitted an errant U.S. drone strike there killed 10 civilians and no terrorists.

And last week, the United States announced a security partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom that the French government viewed as an affront.

While Afghanistan and the partnership are not related, both will require Biden to do some repair work, in public during his first speech to the General Assembly Tuesday morning and during various sidebar meetings.

Asked Monday about the challenges, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stressed that some disagreements, even with partners and allies, are part of the normal course of diplomacy.