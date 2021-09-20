Audit: Pentagon lags in fight against fraud

The Pentagon is falling short in its efforts to combat fraud in defense contracts, according to a draft federal audit obtained by CQ Roll Call.

The Government Accountability Office report, to be made public Monday, credits Defense Department leaders with making some progress in establishing systems to find and root out fraud. But the audit nonetheless documents several ways military and civilian officials are lagging in their efforts.

The auditors cited examples of major defense organizations, such as the Army, not naming representatives to a year-old task force on fighting fraud and not conducting assessments of risks that are recommended in official guidance.

The audit focused on activities during fiscal 2020, when the Pentagon spent $422 billion on contracts.

From fiscal years 2013 to 2017, over $6.6 billion was recovered from defense contracting fraud cases, the report said. In 2020, nearly 20 percent of the 1,716 investigations run by the department’s inspector general were about procurement fraud.