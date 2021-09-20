Air Force secretary asks Congress to let him retire aircraft

Less than two months into the job, the secretary of the Air Force has a simple request of Congress: Look past your parochial interests, and let us retire old aircraft.

Speaking Monday at the annual Air Force Association conference, Frank Kendall implored lawmakers to stop blocking the retirement of aircraft that won’t be very useful in a potential future fight simply because they are built or based in their home state or district.

“We will not succeed against a well-resourced and strategic competitor if we insist on keeping every legacy system we have,” Kendall said. “Our one team cannot win its one fight to deter China or Russia without the resources we need and a willingness to balance risk today to avoid much greater risk in the future.”

Kendall recalled that during his confirmation process, senators would agree with his assessment that countering China must be the service’s top priority but in the same breath insist that a particular platform must continue to be used and funded, whether the Air Force wants them or not.

Kendall rattled off a handful of platforms that fit that description: A-10 Warthogs, C-130 transports, KC-10 tankers, and MQ-9 Reaper drones.