Photos of the day: ‘Justice for J6’ rally
Members of media and law enforcement appear to outnumber protesters
By Bill ClarkPosted September 18, 2021 at 1:24pm
Protesters gathered Saturday near the Capitol Reflecting Pool to show their support for the pro-Trump insurrectionists who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6.
But they appeared to be outnumbered by members of law enforcement and the media at the “Justice for J6” rally. Capitol Police put the turnout at the protest area at approximately 400 to 450 people.
Here’s a look at the day in photos: