Photos of the day: ‘Justice for J6’ rally

Protesters gathered Saturday near the Capitol Reflecting Pool to show their support for the pro-Trump insurrectionists who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6.

But they appeared to be outnumbered by members of law enforcement and the media at the “Justice for J6” rally. Capitol Police put the turnout at the protest area at approximately 400 to 450 people.

Here’s a look at the day in photos:

Capitol Police in riot gear push back on counterprotesters Saturday as Justice for J6 attendees leave their demonstration outside the Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Protesters arrive for the demonstration outside the Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Police in riot gear take up positions by the Capitol Reflecting Pool. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Capitol Police officers gather before the rally. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)