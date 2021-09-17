Why extending the child tax credit is the right thing to do

Motherhood has been both the best experience of my life and the toughest challenge I’ve ever faced.

Even though I had a well-paying job, health insurance and an outstanding caregiver for my daughter, as well as very supportive parents who lived a mile away, I constantly felt like I was hanging on by my fingertips when I became a single mother in my early 30s. So I can imagine how challenging it is for families without such a safety net during a global pandemic. This is the reality facing millions of women and children in the United States. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

The budget package Congress is working to advance as part of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan would bolster health care, create jobs and provide much-needed support to working families hit hard by the pandemic. That support would include a four-year extension of the expanded Child Tax Credit, one of the most effective programs currently helping 96 percent of families with children.

The historic expansion of the CTC in the American Rescue Plan was created to give millions of children a lifeline out of poverty, providing eligible families up to $300 per month for each child under the age of 6 and up to $250 per month for each child aged 6-17. These monthly payments are also expected to slash childhood poverty by 40 percent compared with pre-pandemic levels and lift 4.1 million children above the poverty line. So far, over 61 million children have received these life-changing monthly benefits.

In its scale and the speed of its effectiveness, the CTC program is already groundbreaking. After only two months of payments, data from the Census Bureau shows a clear and immediate decline in food insecurity and financial hardship for families with children. Most families used their payments to buy groceries, pay utilities and purchase school supplies for the upcoming school year, while others repaid credit cards and other debt they had accrued covering household needs during the pandemic.