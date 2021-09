This week marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the return of Senate pages, Olympic gymnasts on the Hill and the resurrection of the security fence around the Capitol perimeter.

Here’s the week in photos, as captured by CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists:

From left, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., arrive on Monday for the remembrance ceremony at the Capitol of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the tragic event that took nearly 3,000 lives. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A Capitol Police officer keeps watch from the top of the East Front steps during the congressional ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Senate pages arrive in the Capitol from the Senate subway on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., references a graphic of the goose that lays golden eggs during the House Ways and Means Committee markup of the Build Back Better Act on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

From left, Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, ranking member Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa., and witness Gary Gensler, chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, talk Tuesday at the end of a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee oversight hearing. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., conducts a news conference after the Senate Republican lunch in the Capitol on Tuesday. Also appearing from left are Republican Sens. Roy Blunt of Missouri, John Barrasso of Wyoming, John Thune of South Dakota and Joni Ernst of Iowa. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks with reporters after the Senate lunches on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., leaves the Senate lunch on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

U.S. Olympic gymnasts, from left, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Simone Biles arrive Wednesday to testify at the Senate Judiciary Committee on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Volunteers plant white flags on the National Mall on Wednesday for a public art installation commemorating all Americans who have died due to COVID-19. More than 640,000 white flags on 20 acres will be on display for two weeks. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The newly erected temporary security fence stands on the East Front of the Capitol on Thursday morning as security officials prepare for a Sept. 18 demonstration by supporters of the people arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)