Pentagon admits Kabul drone strike killed only civilians

The Pentagon admitted Friday that its drone strike in Kabul on Aug. 29 was a “tragic mistake,” killing 10 civilians, including seven children, instead of ISIS-K associates planning to strike U.S. troops at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, which includes Afghanistan, said the strike was conducted out of self-defense in response to what officials believed was an imminent threat to U.S. troops.

"It was a mistake, and I offer my sincere apology," McKenzie said. "At the time of the strike, I was confident that the strike had averted an imminent threat to our forces at the airport … Our investigation now concludes that the strike was a tragic mistake."

The strike, one of two conducted by U.S. forces in the aftermath of the Aug. 26 suicide bombing at the airport’s Abbey Gate that killed 13 American servicemembers and more than 100 Afghan civilians, was part of the military’s dogged efforts to stave off additional attacks. Multiple intelligence reports centered on the threat of a white Toyota Corolla loaded with explosives, McKenzie said.

U.S. intelligence assets tracked the target vehicle throughout the day as it visited several sites, including a compound associated with ISIS-K activity, which was being closely monitored by MQ-9 Reaper drones, he said. Ultimately, the decision was made to conduct a self-defense strike against the vehicle as it was parked about 2 miles west of the airport, he said.