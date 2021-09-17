Haaland: BLM headquarters coming back to Washington

“There’s no doubt that the BLM should have a leadership presence in Washington, D.C. – like all the other land management agencies – to ensure that it has access to the policy-, budget-, and decision-making levers to best carry out its mission,” Haaland said in the release. “In addition, the BLM’s robust presence in Colorado and across the West will continue to grow.”

Other than “core leadership positions,” BLM employees will not be required to relocate to Washington due to the move. The bureau has a workforce of more than 7,000 employees across the country responsible for managing nearly one-fifth of the nation’s public lands, with more than 95 percent of those employees already working outside of Washington, according to the department.

Supporters of moving the headquarters had noted that the overwhelming majority of land the bureau oversees is west of the Mississippi River and argued its top officials should be closer to the areas affected by their decisions.

Trump administration officials also cited high Washington real estate costs as a reason for the move, but the Interior Department’s inspector general found the Trump administration “never seriously contemplated” signing a new lease for the BLM headquarters in Washington, near the Navy Yard neighborhood, before announcing the move to Grand Junction.

“Simply stated, the evidence established that the Department never seriously contemplated renewing that lease or moving BLM staff into a new commercial location in the Washington, DC area,” according to that report.