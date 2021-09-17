From tampons to ticks, it’s the defense bill, of course

One amendment would require that tampons be available in all federal buildings’ ladies’ rooms. Another would mandate a study of whether ticks that the Pentagon might have been experimenting with as disease-carrying weapons ever got released into the wild.

Then come the hot-button issues: workplace training for racial diversity, vaccine requirements, gender transition surgery and more.

These are among the manifold matters that House members want to debate next week when they consider the latest defense authorization bill.

Fully 763 amendments were filed in time for consideration. Only a few actually will be, in what’s likely to be a relatively quick floor process.

The list of amendments tells a story about America.