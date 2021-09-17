FDA advisers reject third shots for all, back them for vulnerable

The Food and Drug Administration’s outside advisers on Friday voted unanimously, 18-0, in favor of third Pfizer COVID-19 shots for vulnerable people at high risk of severe disease and people ages 65 or older.

The vote came after the panel voted 2-16 against Pfizer’s request to approve a third shot for all Americans ages 16 or older.

The committee also voted, 18-0, to recommend that FDA include health care workers and other workers at high risk of exposure as part of the group that would qualify for a booster.

The endorsement of the panel of independent scientists was one of the highest hurdles to the White House’s plan to offer Americans a third shot.

President Joe Biden announced a target rollout date of around Sept. 20 in a national address in August. The announcement was backed by the administration’s top health officials, including FDA acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky.