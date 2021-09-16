Retirement plan advisers expect Labor Department rules to boost ESG options

As the Labor Department mulls a proposed rulemaking on environmental, social and governance investment options by retirement plans, advisers say the rules are likely to temper a “chilling effect” caused by the prior administration’s guidance.

Advisers say more retirement savers are asking about ESG investing and that the forthcoming rules could place them on equal footing with many retail and institutional investors who examine factors such as environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility on social issues alongside traditional financial metrics.

“I don’t know if DOL is going to go as far as requiring plan sponsors to think about ESG investments as part of a plan menu, but I am pretty confident we’re going to get a level playing field,” National Association of Plan Advisors Executive Director Brian Graff told attendees as he led a panel discussion of experts during the NAPA 401(k) Summit this week.

Retirement plan fiduciaries haven’t had that much leeway in directing investments into ESG options. Experts are hoping that will change with updated Labor guidance. In December, the department’s Employee Benefits Security Administration issued a final rule that required retirement plan advisers to select investments based on “pecuniary factors.”

That policy limited ESG options for retirement plans, and many stakeholders reported a “chilling effect,” according to the Labor Department, which said in March it wouldn’t enforce that policy and would draft new rules.