Judge shields migrant families from border expulsion policy

A D.C. federal judge on Thursday ordered the Biden administration to stop turning away migrant families seeking asylum at the border under a public health directive.

However, he froze the effect of his ruling for two weeks to give the administration time to appeal.

In a 58-page ruling, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said the federal government does not have the authority to rapidly “expel” families who entered the U.S. under a health order known as Title 42 without considering their claims for protection.

The public health law behind Title 42 allows the government to “prohibit ... the introduction of” people to the country. Citing the Merriam-Webster Dictionary definitions of “prohibit,” Sullivan concluded that this statute does not permit the expulsion of those who have already entered.