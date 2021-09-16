DHS must improve COVID-19 border protocols, watchdog says

The Department of Homeland Security must improve its COVID-19 response at the U.S.-Mexico border to protect the safety of its workforce, migrants and local communities, a government watchdog has found.

“Without stronger COVID-19 prevention measures in place, DHS is putting its workforce, support staff, communities, and migrants at greater risk of contracting the virus,” investigators in DHS’s inspector general office said in a report Wednesday.

Investigators reviewed DHS efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among migrants, following a referral about a lack of testing at one Customs and Border Protection location.

The report noted that CBP is not required to test migrants at its facilities, instead relying on local public health systems and nongovernmental organizations to test symptomatic individuals. CBP officials said they lack the “necessary resources” to test migrants and are “not able to maintain proper physical distancing in holding facilities” because of the sheer number of migrants they take into custody.

DHS generally follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for COVID-19 prevention, the watchdog report said, but its “multi-layered” testing framework does not require testing at CBP facilities, and Homeland Security’s chief medical officer does not have the authority to direct or enforce testing protocols.