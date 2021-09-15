They have a vision for a happier Congress: More golf

“I think the turnout today — even with the rain — just shows that we have a following and people like what we’re doing,” said Myers, who founded the group.

Congress is home to about 30 official staff organizations — basically, the Capitol Hill equivalent of college clubs — not including less formal groups like the CGA. There are affinity groups, professional development organizations and partisan clubs, but few like the CGA, which exists primarily for fun’s sake.

The golfers at August’s event ran the gamut: Players ranged from lowly staff assistants all the way up to chiefs of staff, with every other position in between represented, too. There were Democrats and Republicans, House staff and Senate aides, guys who played competitively in college and brand-new duffers using borrowed clubs. The crowd skewed young — at 35, Myers guessed he was the oldest player there — but that fits: The average age of a House staffer is 32.

The conditions weren’t favorable on East Potomac’s red course, which doesn’t drain well in the best of times. A week straight of rain left the fairways flooded and turned sand traps into small lakes. Well-hit tee shots plopped into the greens, leaving small, dimpled craters afterward. First opened in the 1920s on an artificial island and last overhauled sometime before the Eisenhower administration, East Potomac’s courses have a you-get-what-you-pay-for feel to them: For just $14 a round, you can expect to get a little wet and face a few swarms of mosquitoes.

But that might change soon, thanks, in small part, to the CGA. National Links Trust, a nonprofit, entered into a 50-year contract with the National Park Service last year to renovate and run East Potomac and D.C.’s two other municipal courses, Rock Creek and Langston. The nonprofit won the bid after going through the CGA to connect with D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who wrote a letter of recommendation.