Political veteran Lee wants fintech group to educate lawmakers

Penny Lee, a 25-year veteran of political campaigns and legislative battles and now the new head of the Financial Technology Association, has a message for federal banking agencies and Congress: “Please engage with us to craft forward-leaning regulations."

Lee says “digitally native” companies are eager to engage with policymakers to develop clear guidelines on how to operate in the rapidly evolving fields of online lending, open banking and an innovation called "buy now, pay later."

“These companies are obviously already operating in highly regulated areas,” Lee told CQ Roll Call. “And what they are trying now to say is, ‘We want to work with regulators; we want to work with members of Congress to find the right framework to guarantee certainty'" for protecting consumers while simultaneously granting people greater access to capital and financial services “in a responsible manner.”

FTA, formed in March and headed by Lee since late July, aims to be the leading organization representing growing technology-centered financial services companies. Its members include fintech data network Plaid Inc.; buy now, pay later service Afterpay Ltd; venture capital firm Ribbit Capital; and credit underwriter and financial software company Zest AI.

Buy now, pay later services allow financing of a purchase over time but at the point of sale function more like a mini-loan than a credit card. Credit cards typically require a minimum payment and charge interest if a balance is not paid in full. For consumers using buy now, pay later services, the interest is already set in full at the time of the purchase. The payback period may be weeks or months.