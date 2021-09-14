JCT: House tax plan targets rich, but $400K pledge under stress

The bulk of tax increases included in proposals from the House Ways and Means Committee to pay for Democrats’ planned $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package would fall on households making $1 million or more, according to an estimate Tuesday from the Joint Committee on Taxation.

The nonpartisan tax scorekeepers found Ways and Means’ provisions would lead to double-digit percentage tax increases for millionaires and up for much of the next decade, while taxes could go up by as much as 2 percent on households making between $200,000 and $500,000.

The analysis measures the total change in federal taxes resulting from the package, estimated to cut taxes by about $918 billion on net over a decade, despite gross tax increases on wealthier households, large corporations, tobacco products and more totaling nearly $2.2 trillion. The JCT has found that corporate taxes fall on lower-income workers to some extent, which factors into the analysis.

President Joe Biden committed not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 per year, and Democrats in Congress have reiterated that pledge, writing it into instructions for the filibuster-proof reconciliation bill. JCT’s analysis suggests there could be slightly higher taxes for those within that range at various points in the decade under Ways and Means’ proposal, although it excluded some pieces of the plan.

Some of the Ways and Means provisions could reduce the overall burden on households up and down the income scale. For example, the analysis doesn’t factor in tax credits for electric vehicle purchases that don’t begin to phase out until $800,000 in household income. It also doesn’t incorporate a provision that would make permanent tax credits to purchase health insurance that cap expenses at 8.5 percent of income for households making over 400 percent of the poverty level, which is $106,000 for a family of four in 2021.