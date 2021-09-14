How we got here: The raw post-9/11 films of Greg Barker

Here’s how gripping the documentary “Detainee 001” is — a CIA officer saying, “Uh, we f---ed up” amid an uprising at Afghanistan’s Qala-i-Jangi prison barely makes the list of most bonkers moments in this narrative of the early days of the post-9/11 world.

Not many documentaries feature spies working in the field, or offering candid and profane assessments of missteps. Greg Barker’s new film for Showtime has a surplus of vivid footage. Battlefield behavior can be rough; Barker doesn’t look away.

That includes an extensive interview from Dec. 1, 2001, with John Walker Lindh, the so-called American Taliban who was the war on terror’s first enemy combatant detainee. Then 20 years old, the California jihadi had just survived days of fighting among the Northern Alliance, Taliban and al-Qaida at Qala-i-Jangi — malnourished, unwashed, a bullet in his leg.

Conducted by Robert Pelton, a legendary daredevil reporter freelancing for CNN, it’s among the last public interviews of Lindh, who was sent back to the United States, tried and convicted for his association with the Taliban. Lindh was released from prison in 2019.

Lindh told Pelton about the circumstances of his surrender.