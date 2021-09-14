Theories of Afghan withdrawal failures emerge as Blinken defends chaotic exit

The hearing did, however, offer a showcase for the three main arguments emerging on Capitol Hill about what went wrong during the Biden administration’s airlift of U.S. military personnel and civilians, as well as thousands of Afghan allies.

Doha denial

The first argument being made loudly by Republicans aligned with former President Donald Trump goes like this: The February 2020 withdrawal agreement negotiated by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo played little to no part in the Biden administration’s ability to carry out a smooth exit while leaving behind a durable Afghan government. Democrats, however, counter that his contention is full of multiple inherent contradictions that make it difficult to take seriously.



“The February 2020 agreement was contingent upon the Taliban reducing violence, meaning counterterrorism, commitments and engaging in substantive talks with the Afghan government,” said Foreign Relations ranking member Jim Risch, R-Idaho, on Tuesday. “Most importantly, it was telegraphed, telegraphed to the Taliban that failure to meet their commitments would be met with grave, grave circumstances for them.”



In actuality, the withdrawal agreement signed in Doha, Qatar, by Pompeo and Taliban leaders — and sometimes touted by Trump during his failed reelection bid — did not require the Taliban to cease its attacks on the Afghan government or its U.S.-trained military.



“The Taliban committed to prevent any groups, including al-Qaida, from threatening the United States or its allies,” stated an August analysis by the Congressional Research Service. “The U.S. withdrawal commitment was not conditioned on the Taliban reducing violence against the Afghan government, making concessions in intra-Afghan talks, or taking other actions.”

Some GOP lawmakers used their harshest language during the first two hearings for the subject of how many vulnerable Afghan allies, women and girls were left behind.

But, notably, they skipped over the reality that for years beforehand, it was congressional GOP obstructionism that bogged down the efforts of a few members of both parties lawmakers to overhaul and expand the Special Immigrant Visa process. Many Republicans simultaneously cheered Trump’s moves to drastically curtail the number of refugees the United States annually takes in.



A noticeably heated Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., called out what she said was her Republican colleagues’ hypocrisy.



“I want to know where that outrage was when year after year, for 10 years starting with Sen. McCain, I and other in the Senate tried to get more Special Immigrant Visa applicants through the process,” she said.

“There were a few Republicans in the Senate who blocked us year after year from getting more SIV applicants to the United States,” she added. “And I want to know where that outrage was during the negotiations by the Trump administration and former Secretary Pompeo when they were giving away the rights of women and girls.”