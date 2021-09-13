House hearing on Afghanistan withdrawal descends into partisan mudslinging

Republicans and Democrats on Monday used the first congressional oversight hearing about the end of the U.S. military operation in Afghanistan to score political points, opting against any attempts to resolve the unanswered questions about the rapid Taliban takeover there.

By and large, House Foreign Affairs Committee members left unasked of Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken key questions about the Biden administration’s Afghanistan policies and planning, as well as the deadly effort to evacuate hundreds of thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies.

Those still-murky matters include the future of U.S. sanctions on the Taliban amid a rapidly worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, why the U.S. intelligence community’s projections until fairly recently about the longevity of the former Afghan government proved so wrong, and whether the State and Defense departments adequately prepared for the possibility of an abrupt Taliban takeover.

“Throughout the year, assessments were made of the resilience of the Afghan government, the Afghan security forces and the possibility of the Taliban taking over the country and this was typically done in a series of scenarios,” Blinken said in response to one of the few questions he received about U.S. intelligence failures from Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif.

“I think it is fair to say that the general assessment was that the government and security forces would be able to hold onto the country well into 2022,” the secretary added. “At some point in July, there was an assessment that it was more likely than not that that timeframe was down to the end of the year. To my knowledge, no one predicted the unraveling before our forces … left Afghanistan.”