A top general calls for restraining the defense budget

America’s defense budget needs to keep growing only if Washington continues to spend inefficiently, America’s second-ranking military officer said Monday.

Air Force Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Brookings Institution virtual conference that defense hawks’ goal of increasing military spending by 3-5 percent per year is only necessary if the government continues to build and operate unneeded weaponry and to pay many contractors for weeks, if not months, every year even as they are often unable to perform certain tasks because appropriations have not arrived.

“Do you think any taxpayer in this country would believe that for $700 billion a year, we can’t have a great defense?” Hyten said. “We should be able to, and it's crazy that we can't.”

Hyten cited two inefficiencies that would need to change to avoid a ballooning defense budget.

First, he said, old or new weapons that do not address current and emerging threats must be set aside. Second, Washington needs to enact budgets on time each fiscal year, rather than passing continuing resolutions that do not permit new programs to start or existing programs to expand their work.