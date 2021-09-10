Post-9/11 bipartisanship ‘hard to imagine’

Stewart Verdery had been out of the office for more than a week, after his days-old son contracted a respiratory infection and had to go back to the hospital. Weary and sleep-deprived, Verdery, then general counsel to Senate Republican Whip Don Nickles of Oklahoma, returned to work Sept. 11, 2001.

He started with an early morning meeting off the Capitol campus at La Colline, a now-shuttered restaurant near the Senate side, to discuss strategy for confirming some of then-President George W. Bush’s judicial nominees.

“Pagers started going off,” Verdery recalled, as news spread of the attacks on the World Trade Center towers. “We all ran back to the Capitol.”

He and his colleagues, from their perch on the third floor of the Capitol, looked straight down the National Mall through open windows revealing the clear day.

“We heard the plane hit the Pentagon,” recalled Verdery, who now runs the lobbying firm Monument Advocacy. “It sounded like a very muffled, weird, strange muffled explosion. It wasn’t obvious what it was at first, but you could hear it.”