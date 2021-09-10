New York lawmakers press for more 9/11 health aid

Corrected 2:20 p.m. | NEW YORK — One day ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said he would work to include more funding in the sweeping budget reconciliation bill for the health care needs of those who survived and responded to the attacks.

The House is already planning to include funding, and Schumer’s support makes it likely that if a bill comes together, it will be included.

“I am making a commitment here today that I will use everything in my power to get this in the Senate reconciliation bill as well,” the New York Democrat said. “And I believe we will succeed in that effort.”

Schumer joined Democratic Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney and Jerrold Nadler, Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., as well as advocates for the funding at an event here on the Upper East Side on Friday morning.

“As we mark 20 years since that fateful day in 2001, we must remember that 9/11 isn’t just in the past,” Maloney said. “It is something that these responders, survivors and their families are living with each and every day as they deal with cancer, respiratory disease and mental health concern.”