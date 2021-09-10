House committee demands answers on Afghanistan

The House Armed Services Committee is worried about “catastrophic” consequences if the Taliban has obtained biometric information about Afghans who helped the U.S. war effort.

The Taliban may have seized in recent weeks a number of devices storing information about America’s Afghan allies, such as fingerprints, iris scans and biographical information, according to media reports. As a result, Afghans whose information was seized and who remain in the country may now be at greater risk of reprisal by the Taliban.

The committee report accompanying the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act states that the Defense Department’s Automated Biometric Identification System contains about 1 million entries. In the report, made public Friday, the panel expresses grave concern about “the possibility of this data trove falling into the hands of the Taliban or another enemy of the United States.”

If U.S. adversaries have gotten a hold of this information, the committee said, it would be “a catastrophic loss that permanently undermines the safety of Afghan citizens who helped the U.S. during twenty years of war and occupation.”

Moreover, the report warned, “It would also fundamentally weaken Department of Defense biometric collection efforts moving forward because of actual or perceived data security concerns.” The committee directs the Pentagon to provide a detailed assessment of what happened last month in Kabul on this score, including addressing the “current integrity” of the entire biometric database.