Take Five: Sara Jacobs

California freshman Sara Jacobs speed-listens to podcasts and speaks at a rapid clip. You might too if you had this kind of schedule, flying back and forth between her San Diego-area district and her job in Washington, all while earning a reputation as the new member of Congress everyone wants to call a friend.

The 32-year-old Democrat even spent part of August recess freezing her eggs — and going public with that fertility decision to highlight issues facing millennials. “We need to make sure that our workplaces and our institutions actually reflect what life looks like now,” she told CNN last week.

Earlier this summer, Jacobs sat down with Heard on the Hill to talk about her 2,270-mile commute, being a “new young voice” and where things stand with her colleagues in the freshman class.

This interview has been edited and condensed.