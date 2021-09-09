SEC-backed Nasdaq rule on diversity faces court challenge

An organization formed by conservative legal activist Edward Blum is asking a federal court to overturn the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of a Nasdaq Inc. rule that requires companies listed on its exchange to meet certain board diversity goals or explain why they don't.

Blum has previously backed legal challenges to affirmative action policies in university admissions as well as a California law on board diversity. His group, the Alliance for Fair Board Recruitment, argues that Nasdaq's diversity rule itself amounts to illegal discrimination and that the SEC's approval violates the constitutional guarantee of equal protection.

The case sets up a head-on courtroom collision between the growing numbers of investors in the environmental, social, and governance movement who want to consider factors such as leadership diversity in assessing a company’s projected long-term financial performance and traditionalist investors who focus on quarterly earnings.

ESG-minded investors are asking for more information on diversity and other non-financial factors that can affect a company’s bottom line, and the outcome of this case could have far-reaching effects on the contours within which companies can promote diversity without running afoul of anti-discrimination laws.

“The race, sex and sexual identity board quotas required by NASDAQ are unfair and illegal,” Blum said in a statement after filing the petition for review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit last month. “This rule violates our nation's civil rights laws and Constitution and should be struck down by the courts without delay."