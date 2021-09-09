Biden pulls ATF director nomination of David Chipman

With the nomination of David Chipman expected to be withdrawn, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will continue to operate without a Senate-confirmed director, as it has since 2015.

President Joe Biden’s decision to pull back Chipman’s nomination came as it was clear that he could not secure the 50 votes needed to allow Vice President Kamala Harris to break a tie and get Chipman through to confirmation.

“David Chipman spent 25 years in distinguished service to our country as an ATF agent. He’s a gun owner himself, and someone who has the backing of law enforcement groups. And, he’s spent most of last decade as a leading voice for commonsense gun violence prevention legislation that will save lives, ” Biden said in a statement. “He would have been an exemplary Director of the ATF and would have redoubled its efforts to crack down on illegal firearms traffickers and help keep our communities safe from gun violence. ”

A person familiar with the plan had previously confirmed the Chipman withdrawal, which had not yet formally been received by the Senate. Only B. Todd Jones, who served as director under President Barack Obama, has ever won Senate confirmation to the post. The post has been subject to confirmation since 2006.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, were the widely reported holdouts within the Democratic caucus. Democrat Jon Tester of Montana had also been undecided. Chipman worked for 25 years as a special agent at ATF, but he has more recently served as a senior policy advisor at Giffords, the advocacy group named after former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., which advocates for more stringent gun laws.