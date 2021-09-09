‘They’re always there’ — memories of evacuating Capitol Hill on 9/11

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Aimee Steel Lubin drove from her home in Alexandria, Va., to her job on Capitol Hill, planning to wrap up a press release she’d been struggling with.

“I remember it being the most gorgeous blue sky day, no clouds, no humidity,” she recalled. “And I’m dreading going to work. I’m on 395, and I hadn’t yet finished my draft press release. It was for a hearing later that day on the Export-Import Bank.”

Lubin, at the time Aimee Steel, was press secretary to then-Rep. Patrick J. Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican who is now a senator. She worked in the Cannon House Office Building, and her brother, Deacon Steel, worked for another congressman in the same building.

She and other Toomey aides huddled outside the congressman’s office awaiting a 9 a.m. staff meeting. Breaking news on the office TV drew their attention: A plane had hit one of the World Trade Center towers.

“So we’re all thinking what everyone else is thinking: must be a prop plane,” she said. “And then, we’re all standing there watching this breaking news when we see the second plane come in. I remember the congressman and his chief of staff coming out and everybody standing there with their jaws dropped. We all had the chills.”