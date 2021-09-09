Air Force takes hard look at racial disparities

Blacks and other minorities in the Air Force and Space Force are treated differently from their white peers, according to two disparity reviews released Thursday.

In a wide-ranging look at topics ranging from who gets promoted in the ranks to who gets punished in the military justice system, the reviews found minorities are usually on the short end.

“We have made some progress, but we still have a lot of work to do,” Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said during a call with reporters. The reports are very valuable to the Air Force, he said, because while they do not determine the root causes underlying the disparities, they provide important benchmarks against which to measure progress.

Lt. Gen. Sami Said, the inspector general of the Department of the Air Force, who oversaw the production of the reports, said that in addition to conducting anonymous surveys (which received more than 105,000 responses), his office conducted 122 small-group discussions. Additionally, when asked if respondents had anything to add that might not have been covered in the survey or group sessions, the IG’s office received the equivalent of 16,000 single-spaced pages of comments, he said. This helped ensure that airmen and guardians had a chance to make their voices heard, he said.

In December 2020, the Air Force released its first report detailing its findings on disparities experienced by Black airmen and guardians. One of the reports released Thursday was a six-month follow-up to that previous report, looking at how previous recommendations are being implemented across the department.