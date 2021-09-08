The brief, shining moment of national unity after 9/11

NEW YORK — What I remember most are the American flags. In the harrowing days after Sept. 11, Manhattan was draped in them.

They flew everywhere from my nearby Upper West Side firehouse (where I spontaneously broke into tears a few days after the Twin Towers toppled) to townhouses on the Upper East Side in which bearded shrinks wended their Freudian ways.

In late September 2001, there were moments of near hysteria as well.

Alcohol-fueled dinner party conversations that meandered into weird conspiracy theories. The panicked hoarding of Cipro after the mysterious mailings of anthrax to news organizations. Tales of neighbors buying inflatable boats to escape to New Jersey in case of another lockdown.

On a national level — despite President George W. Bush’s commendable visit to an Islamic center less than a week after the attacks — there were lamentable incidents involving innocent people who seemed Muslim.