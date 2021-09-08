Provider groups lobby HHS as COVID-19 fund deadlines near

Medical provider groups are pressuring the Biden administration to ease the rules for a $178 billion COVID-19 relief fund as the first deadline nears for doctors to report on how they spent the money.

Hospital and physician groups are lobbying the administration to release the $24 billion remaining in the fund and extend deadlines for spending and reporting the money, in addition to a series of wonky requests with implications for hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars.

Medical providers are scheduled to report by Sept. 30 on how they spent the first wave of funds, kicking off the first of many expected administrative audits that could heighten tensions between the industry and the administration.

Hospitals and other providers face staggered deadlines for spending the money based on when they received it. The first round was supposed to have been spent by June 30, and the next batch must be spent by Dec. 31, but hospital groups are lobbying for a broad delay until next June.

The administration’s rules for the money have changed several times in the wake of the emergency distributions, leaving providers such as doctors scrambling to keep up.