In post-9/11 wars, pride came before the fall

ANALYSIS — In the 20 years since the terrorist attacks of 9/11, America got its most important job right: Terrorists did not conduct another major attack on U.S. soil.

But in the process of getting that right, America’s military and intelligence services, despite their good intentions, got a lot wrong — strategically, tactically and morally.

The list of failures starts and ends with the bloody, costly and ill-fated struggles to occupy and pacify Iraq and Afghanistan.

But the flaw that underlies all the others is the Greek notion of hubris: excessive pride and self-confidence that leads, in Greek tragedies, to an inevitable comeuppance at the hands of angry gods.

It’s just mythology. But it was realized in U.S. foreign policy over the past two decades. Each of America’s major mistakes since 9/11 was undergirded by an overweening belief in the correctness of the information used to justify the action, the rightness of the cause and the achievability of unrealistic aims.