Biden moves to purge Trump appointees from service academy boards

The White House on Wednesday asked Trump appointees to step down from their positions on the boards of visitors of the military service academies or be fired.

President Donald Trump appointed a number of loyalists, including former spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway to the Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors, former Press Secretary Sean Spicer and former Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought to the Naval Academy’s panel and former national security adviser H.R. McMaster to West Point’s panel, among others.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the resignation requests. “The president’s objective is what any president’s objective is — is to ensure you have nominees and people serving on these boards who are qualified to serve on them, and who are aligned with your values,” Psaki said.

“I will let others evaluate whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified, or not political, to serve on these boards,” Psaki said. “But the president’s qualification requirements are not your party registration. They are whether you’re qualified to serve, and whether you are aligned with the values of this administration.”

Some of those who received the letters from the White House personnel office said they would refuse to leave voluntarily.